Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Manjit Singh GK was attacked in the United States' California on Sunday. This is the second time that he has been attacked in the United States within a week. Condemning the attack, former Punjab deputy chief minister said it is a coward attack by ISI supporters.

This is the third attack on Manjit Singh GK in the United States

Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Manjit Singh GK, who is also the chief of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), was assaulted in the United States on Sunday. The incident took place in California’s Yuba city where he was pushed to the ground by hardliners. This is the second attack on Manjit Singh GK in the United States within a week. Meanwhile, Sikhs for Justice filed a complaint with the US Department of Justice against Manjit Singh GK for holding, attending and addressing political gatherings in the USA in violations of Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA).

Talking about the incident, Manjit Singh GK said that he was attacked by over 20 people in California. He further made it clear that he will not be cowed down by such incidents. Ahead of Independence Day, the SFJ organised a pro-Khalistani rally called ‘London Declaration for Referendum 2020’ on August 13.

Former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal has condemned the incident and called it a coward attack by ISI supporters on his party-man Manjit Singh GK. He added that Akali Dal has never cowed down to terror and will continue to stand strong on the principles of Sikhism.

According to pro-Khalistani groups, Referendum 2020 is a referendum for “liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation”. On June 20, Manjit Singh GK was attacked in New York by Khalistani supporters. GK had claimed that men who attacked him were ISI supporters. On 20 August, according to various media reports, he faced a protest for Bagari shootout outside a gurudwara in New York by Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast (USA).

DSGMC president Manjit Singh GK thrashed in Yuba City, US pic.twitter.com/RkjrExkQiA — Yudhvir Rana (@yudhvirranaTOI) August 26, 2018

The Khalistan movement, a Sikh nationalist movement, seeks to create a separate country called Khalistan in the Punjab region of South Asia.

