Coming out as a fresh development in Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes case, Manju Verma has resigned from the post of Bihar’s Social Welfare Minister. The development comes after it was reported that the husband of Manju Verma is involved in the shelter home rapes case and is also said to have close links with the alleged mastermind Brajesh Thakur. Manju Verma had tendered her resignation on Wednesday following an uproar over the shelter rape case. Earlier, while commenting on the Muzaffarpur case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that a probe will be conducted in the case and if Manju Verma or her husband will be found involved in the case, she will be shown the door.

Manju Verma, who is a JD(U) MLA from Cheria-Bariarpur, caught in the storm after her husband’s name, Chandeshwar Verma, appeared in Muzzaffarpur shelter home rapes case. It was also reported that Manju Verma’s husband had close links with Brajesh Thakur the owner of the shelter homes. In the case, over 34 minor girls were raped at the shelter homes.

Earlier, the wife of arrested Muzaffarpur district child protection officer Ravi Kumar Raushan, had claimed that Manju Verma’s husband, Chandeshwar Verma was often seen entering the rooms of the minor girls alone at night. CBI, that is currently investigating the case said that the call records prove that Verma had talked to Brajesh Thakur some 17 times.

Since the matter was highlighted, the opposition parties in Bihar had been demanding the resignation of Manju Verma from the cabinet. several leaders also demanded the arrest of her husband, Chandeshwar Verma. while addressing the media over the issue, Nitish Kumar claimed that he was ashamed of the incident.

