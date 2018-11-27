Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have asked him to exercise due restraint of the office of the Prime Minister especially when he is visiting states which are not ruled by the BJP. Putting his advise forward from PM Modi, Manmonah Singh said that when he (PM Modi) is visiting other states he should restrain from using language which has become a common practice in these days.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exercise due restraint of the office of the Prime Minister especially when he is visiting states which are not ruled by the BJP. Putting his advise forward from PM Modi, Manmonah Singh said that when he (PM Modi) is visiting other states he should restrain from using language which has become a common practice in these days. Manmohan Singh said that he is the Prime Minister of the entire country, all the citizens and therefore his conduct must be worthy and consistent.

Manmohan Singh comments have among amid the election season as assembly elections in four states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana are due and all the major parties are leaving no chance to malign the other party to make an impact in the poll campaign. Not the first time when Manmohan Singh has hit out Prime Minister.

Speaking at a book launch event, Manmohan Singh had hit out at PM Modi government saying that the government failed on all aspects be it bringing the black money, providing jobs, and fulfilling other promises. Manmohan Singh said that the government hastily implemented demonetisation and GST which affected the economy. He also hit out at PM Modi for not passing the benefits of low crude oil price to the consumers, who are bearing the pain of skyrocketing fuel prices.

Manmohan Singh also slammed the Modi government by saying that his administration was broadly silent on issues like cow vigilantism, communal violence and mob lynching. Manmohan Singh accused PM Modi that under his government, the environment of universities, institutions were being spoiled.

Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Telangana attacked the Congress and accused it of dividing Andhra Pradesh due to which both were suffering till date.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More