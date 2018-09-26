Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, turned 86. On this special day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi extended their wishes to Manmohan Singh on Twitter.
PM Narendra Modi, in a Tweet, said, “Greetings to our former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for Dr Singh’s long life and good health.”
The former pm Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in Gag, now in Pakistan.
“Manmohan Singh Ji’s birthday is an opportunity for us to appreciate and remember his many years of selfless service and dedication to the cause of nation-building. I wish him a very Happy Birthday and good health and happiness always,” said Rahul Gandhi.
Former PM Manmohan Singh was in office 2 consecutive terms (2004 to 2014). He is a world-renowned economist-turned-politician and has also served as RBI chairman and finance minister.
Other heavyweight politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Home Minister Rajnath Singh wished former PM on his 86th birthday.
