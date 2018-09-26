Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended their wishes to former PM Manmohan Singh on his 86th birthday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM capt. Amarinder Singh and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also wished a long and healthy life to former PM through Twitter posts.

PM Narendra Modi, in a Tweet, said, “Greetings to our former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for Dr Singh’s long life and good health.”

Greetings to our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for Dr. Singh’s long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2018

The former pm Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in Gag, now in Pakistan.

“Manmohan Singh Ji’s birthday is an opportunity for us to appreciate and remember his many years of selfless service and dedication to the cause of nation-building. I wish him a very Happy Birthday and good health and happiness always,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Manmohan Singh Ji’s birthday is an opportunity for us to appreciate and remember his many years of selfless service and dedication to the cause of nation building. I wish him a very Happy Birthday and good health and happiness always. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2018

Former PM Manmohan Singh was in office 2 consecutive terms (2004 to 2014). He is a world-renowned economist-turned-politician and has also served as RBI chairman and finance minister.

Other heavyweight politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Home Minister Rajnath Singh wished former PM on his 86th birthday.

I wish a very happy 86th birthday to Dr Manmohan Singh, our former Prime Minister. A man of integrity, sobriety and humble nature. I pray for his long & healthy life — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 26, 2018

My best wishes to Dr Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. May God bless this great icon of the nation with health and happiness always, and with many more years of inspiration for all of us. #HappyBirthdayDrSingh pic.twitter.com/K8rOECuFcx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 26, 2018

Birthday greetings and good wishes to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. May he be blessed with good health and long life. — राजनाथ सिंह (@rajnathsingh) September 26, 2018

Wishing former PM & senior Congress leader,Dr Manmohan Singh a very Happy Birthday. His work in nurturing a strong, growth oriented economy in difficult times speaks volumes of his vision & governance that has earned him a place of pride in India's history.#HappyBirthdayDrSingh — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 26, 2018

Birthday greetings to former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 26, 2018

