A CRPF Z+ VIP security cover will be provided to former prime minister Manmohan Singh. On August 26, Centre withdrew SPG protection from the former prime minister.

Days after Centre removed Special Protection Group protection from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The former prime minsiter will be given CRPF Z+ VIP security which will be comprised of 45 armed commandos who will guard round-the-clock the Manmohan Singh and his wife at their Motilal Nehru Road home in Delhi.

Singh will also be given an advance security liaision (ASL) protocol where the security will conduct an advance checking of the venue visited by the former PM. Sources said the CRPF is all set to take over the charge of security. In the coming days, there will be consultation between CRPF and other SPG, Delhi Police and central intelligence agencies before taking up the charge.

On August 26, the Centre government withdrew the SPG cover from the former PM. The move was taken after the proper meeting between government and intelligence agencies. The order was criticized by the Congress. Senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said the security cover should not be removed selectively.

This was not the first time when the security cover was withdrawn from the former prime minister. During the time of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, secutity cover of former PMs such as H D Deve Gowda, I K Gujaral and PV Narasimha Rao had also been withdrawn.

After the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi,as per the amendment, the SPG security was given to all former prime ministers and their families for at least 10 years.

In India, the top-notch security cover is only enjoyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Gandhi family including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App