Manmohan Singh expresses concern over disastrous state of economy, says all-around mismanagement by Modi govt resulted in slowdown: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday expressed his concerns over the state of the economy, saying the all-round mismanagement by the Modi govt has resulted in the slowdown. He noted that last quarter’s GDP growth rate of 5% signals that the country was in the midst of a prolonged slowdown, adding the state of the economy was deeply worrying. While hitting out at the BJP-led central government, the Congress stalwart said that India has potential to grow at a much faster rate, however, the all-round mismanagement by the Modi govt has resulted in the slowdown.

His statement has come a day after former Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled an economic revival package. Recently, the data released by the government showed that the economy of India expanded in its slowest pace in over six years in the June quarter.

Going through the data, India’s GDP was recorded at 5 per cent in the first quarter of FY20, which was 5.8 per cent in the previous quarter. Reports said that the state of the economy is worse than what it was in the days of UPA government.

Here’s take a look at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s statement released by the Congress:

Earlier on Friday, Nirmala Sitharaman announced the merger of 10 nationalised banks into four entities, reducing the number of public sector banks from 27 to 12. However, the reports have noted that it was too late for the BJP gov to act on the slowing economy.

The economic slowdown has also affected the FMCG sector that has witnessed a continuous fall in sales. Over 2 lakh people lost their jobs and there has been continuous fall in the sale of cars. Parle-G also got affected by the slowdown and said it might soon fire over 10,000 employees.

