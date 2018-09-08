Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday slammed the Modi government over its policies, schemes, demonetisation decision and on the issue of creating jobs for the youth in the country. Questioning the data put out by the Modi government on job growth, Manmohan Singh said that the numbers have failed to impress the people.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday made an all-out attack at the Modi government over its policies, schemes, and on the issue of job growth data saying that the numbers put out by the BJP government were questionable. Criticising the Modi government, Manmohan Singh said that the data put out by the BJP government on the creation of jobs in the country has not impressed the people. The former Prime Minister said that the youth in the country is desperately waiting for the promised 2 crore jobs. He added that employment growth rate has witnessed a decline in the last 4 years. Meanwhile, people aren’t impressed with the figures being put out by the Modi government to justify the creation of a large number of jobs.

Our youth are desperately waiting for the promised 2 Crore jobs. Employment growth rate has been declining in last 4 years. People aren't impressed with the figures being put out by Modi govt to justify creation of large number of jobs: Former PM Manmohan Singh in Delhi

Continuing slamming the Modi regime, Manmohan Singh also raked the note ban issue and criticised the government for taking such a decision. His attack on Modi government’s demonetisation decision was based on the recent data put out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) where it mentioned that 99% of the banned currency has come back into the system.

Taking on the government over the black money issue, Manmohan Singh said that nothing has been done to bring billions of unaccounted money. Raking the issue of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Manmohan Singh blamed the government for the wrong implementation of the new indirect tax system.

Making an all-out attack on the Modi government, Manmohan Singh also spoke about Modi’s flagship schemes like Make in India and Start-Up India and said that they were yet to make any meaningful contribution in the industrial growth of the country.

On the question of ease of doing business, Manmohan Singh said that small and medium scale industries were yet to receive any benefit from it, adding that GST implementation has affected their businesses.

Talking of Modi’s foreign policy, former PM Manmohan Singh said that the neighbours were feeling far more secure after 2014 while relations with them have also deteriorated during the present NDA-led government.

