Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh while speaking at The Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award function on Monday said that the growing intolerance, communal polarisation, growing incidence of violent crimes propelled by hatred of certain groups and of mobs taking the law in their own hands were the disturbing trends that the country has been witnessing over the past few years. The former Prime Minister said that such trends can only harm the national interest of the country. Manmohan Singh congratulated the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi for receiving the 24th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavna Award. Gopalkrishna Gandhi has also catered his services as a civil servant and a diplomat.

Manmohan Singh said that such a trend was repellent, offensive to the promotion of peace, national integration and communal harmony which are the cherished objectives enshrined in our magnificent constitution. The former prime minister said that there was a need to pause and analyse how we can act against these trends. He said that all of us perhaps need to pause and reflect on how we can go together and contribute to arresting these trends.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh while speaking about Gopalkrishna Gandhi said that he (Gopalkrishna Gandhi) was a man of deep scholarship, one who has been a liberal voice of sanity and a reason for epitomizing India’s glorious traditions of secularism, tolerance and respect for diversity.

Focussing on arresting the trends which were offensive to country’s harmony, Manmohan Singh said they were fortunate to have people like Gopalkrishna Gandhi who has spoken with courage, conviction on these trends, holding up a mirror to the people at large.

'The values Rajiv ji lived and worked throughout his life were essentially the values that define India's nationhood' : Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh speaking at the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Awardshttps://t.co/qTvLdxck7S — Congress (@INCIndia) August 20, 2018

The former Prime Minister added that it was a privilege to have Gopalkrishna Gandhi among them and he was sure that Gopal Gandhi will continue to build on his excellent record of serving the country and people. Manmohan Singh wished him that his voice in support of truth, reason, tolerance, accommodation and understanding of other will continue helping them in future too. “His leadership and the ideals which he followed will always act as a beacon for all of us, particularly in moments of most difficulty and confusion,” former PM Manmohan Singh added.

Manmohan Singh further added that the occasion was to pay homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi whose memory they shall always cherish. He said, “The values Rajiv Gandhi lived and worked throughout his life for promotion were essentially the values that define our India’s nationhood — a broad secular outlook, the spirit of tolerance, commitment to communal harmony and empathy to others.”

