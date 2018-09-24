In the Rajya Sabha on August 30, 2013, Singh had challenged the Opposition, then led by Arun Jaitley, and asked, "Have you heard of any country where MPs shout and walk to the well of the House and say Prime Minister chor hai?" Manmohan Singh had then said that he commands respect as the head of the council of ministers governing the country.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently countered the Congress-led Opposition’s personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him names as the first-ever instance of the prime minister being called insulting words like a thief. It may have slipped the BJP leader’s attention that the same set of words were used against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, drawing the usually calm Singh’s ire.

In the Rajya Sabha on August 30, 2013, Singh had challenged the Opposition, then led by Arun Jaitley, and asked, “Have you heard of any country where MPs shout and walk to the well of the House and say Prime Minister chor hai?” Manmohan Singh had then said that he commands respect as the head of the council of ministers governing the country.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had called PM Narendra Modi a chor, a thief, following which the Congress ran a successful Twitter trend lampooning PM Modi. The BJP also ran a counter-Congress Twitter campaign. The social media battle of hashtags is yet to die down.

Gandhi himself was responding to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley calling him a clown prince for his “untrue allegations” against the PM and the government.

Jaitley, who was at the receiving end of Singh’s August 30, 2013 speech, yesterday in a video interview bemoaned the distressing fall of standards in the political discourse. In response to a question on his clown-prince tag leading to the “chor” slur, the Finance Minister said he had called Rahul Gandhi a clown prince because of the vulgar discourse of the Congress had stuck to a hug, a wink and repeating a lie 300 times.

He added that he would have appreciated if the quality of discourse had displayed some quality of idiom and, by extension, quality of intellect to uplift the public discourse between two political parties.

Finance Minister Jaitley’s memory also seems to have forgotten that he was among the MPs ticking off former PM Manmohan Singh by calling him a thief on the floor of the Rajya Sabha.

As several BJP ministers have said on social media, the country had seen former PM Rajiv Gandhi being defeated in the 1989 election with the then-popular slogan, Gali Gali Main Shor Hai, Rajiv Gandhi Shor Hai! Union ministers then didn’t come to defend their boss like now, or is it “selective amnesia” a term that made it to the political lexicon from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

