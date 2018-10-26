While speaking at the launch of Shashi Tharoor's book titled "The Paradoxical Prime Minister: Narendra Modi and His India", Manmohan Singh said that the idea of India is under threat under the rule of Narendra Modi. Singh went on to add that the shambolic performance by BJP-led Centre has got the voters in disbelief as they don't trust Modi's words and promises anymore.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday attacked his successor Narendra Modi and accused PM Modi’s regime of failing the electorate and destroying the environment of national institutions such as the CBI and central universities. The senior Congress leader criticised the BJP government for staying silent on grave issues like communal violence, mob lynchings and cow vigilantism. He also questioned the economic achievements of PM Modi-led government in the past four years.

While speaking at the launch of Shashi Tharoor’s book titled “The Paradoxical Prime Minister: Narendra Modi and His India”, Manmohan Singh said that the idea of India is under threat under the rule of Narendra Modi. Singh went on to add that the shambolic performance by BJP-led Centre has got the voters in disbelief as they don’t trust Modi’s words and promises anymore.

The former PM asserted that the government Modi presides over has been mostly silent in the face of widespread communal violence, mob lynching, cow vigilantism, etc. The environment of Indian universities and national institutions like the CBI has been spoiled by Modi, added the senior Congress leader.

Manmohan Singh then shifted focus on the economic front and lambasted Modi for delivering nothing concrete on the promise of bringing billions of rupees in black money held abroad back into the Indian banking system. He continued saying that a hastily implemented demonetisation and GST have proved to be disastrous for the economy.

“Petrol and diesel prices are at historic high despite the fall in international crude oil prices because the Modi government chose to levy excessive excise duty instead of passing on the benefit of the low prices to the people of India,” he said.

While concluding his tirade, Manmohan Singh called Modi government an absolute failure which has achieved nothing more than a series of empty gestures and foolhardy initiatives.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More