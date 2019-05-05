Manmohan Singh says PM Modi should be voted out, says 5-year rule most traumatic for youth: The Congress leader said terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have increased in the last five years, and ceasefire violations by Pakistan have increased by 1,000 times.

Manmohan Singh says PM Modi should be voted out, says 5-year rule most traumatic for youth

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday hits out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 5-year rule. Singh said that the last PM Modi’s rule was most traumatic and devastating for India’s youth, farmers and traders. He asserted that there is no Modi wave in the country and people will vote out this government in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019. He said the BJP keeps looking for new narratives every day because its five years in power have been a failure.

While reacting over the increasing of terrorism incidents, the Congress leader said terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have increased in the last five years, and ceasefire violations by Pakistan have increased by 1,000 times.

Singh alleged that the past five years only witnessed stench of corruption peaking to unimaginable proportions adding demonetisation was perhaps the biggest scam of independent India, despite BJP was claiming Acche Din, for the people.

Congress leader said that the BJP government has failed to provide good governance to the people. He said that during the last five years, there is a sense of deep despair and disillusionment, amongst the masses against the government. He said the BJP keeps looking for new narratives every day because its five years in power have been a failure. He claimed that corruption rose to unimaginable proportions during the tenure of the Narendra Modi-led government in the country.

Manmohan Singh said that after the Pulwama attack when more than 40 security personnel were killed, PM Modi was filming movies in the Jim Corbett National Park instead of chairing any emergency security meeting.

On February 14, more than 40 personnel were killed when a suicide bomber blew up the bus filled with personnel. All the leaders across party lines condemned the attack.

