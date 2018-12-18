While speaking at the launch of his book 'Changing India', the former prime minister started by saying that he has often been criticised for not speaking much while holding the PM post but that's not true. He explained that he was not the prime minister who was afraid to speak as he met the press regularly and always held press conferences before and after every foreign tour.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday asserted that he was not always the silent PM which he has been portrayed as in public and also reiterated that he never shied away from speaking to the press during his tenure as the PM. Mr Singh further added that he was not only an accidental prime minister but also an accidental finance minister.

Dr Manmohan Singh: People say I was a silent Prime Minister. I think these volumes(his book 'Changing India') speak for themselves. I wasn't the PM who was afraid of talking to the press. I met press regularly & on evey foreign trip I undertook, I had a press conference on return pic.twitter.com/2JprH7ZZ79 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2018

Mr Manmohan Singh also shed light on another remark that he hears till this day i.e. Accidental Prime Minister. With a light-hearted expression on his face, Singh said that he was not only the accidental PM of the country but also the accidental finance minister when he was instated in PV Narasimha Rao’s government. Reflecting back at his tenure as the FM, he noted that he was successful in helping turn an economic crisis into a great opportunity.

#WATCH: Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh speaks of the time he was appointed as the Finance Minister in the govt led by PV Narasimha Rao, says "People say I was accidental Prime Minister, I was also accidental Finance Minister". pic.twitter.com/HVJyOoAZEa — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2018

“Life has been a great adventure and an enterprise, which I relish. I have no regrets. I will never be able to return what my country gave me. Some part of life has been smooth sailing and there were some hiccups,” added the senior Congress leader.

Manmohan Singh has been a vociferous opponent of the BJP-led Central government and its policies, mainly demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll out. After criticising the two policies, Mr Singh added that India will rise to be a superpower despite the hurdles it has faced in the past couple of years.

“This country is destined to be a major power. the thrust of India’s economic policy has not changed for the last 25 years,” added the former Prime Minister.

