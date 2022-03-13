The duo also visited Amritsar's Golden Temple earlier in the day to seek blessings. Mann had said before the visit, "We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfill the promises we made to the people of Punjab."

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited Jallianwala Bagh on Sunday and paid floral tribute at the memorial ahead of a roadshow in Amritsar. The duo also visited Amritsar’s Golden Temple earlier in the day to seek blessings. Mann had said before the visit, “We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfill the promises we made to the people of Punjab.”

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Mann has said that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats in the state. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Former CMs Charanjit Singh Channi and Captain Amarinder Singh lost elections from their respective seats. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also lost the election from Amritsar East.