In 44th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi stressed on the empowerment of women. He congratulated the team of INSV Tarini. Taking ongoing fitness challenge ahead, he said there is great awareness towards fitness, now everyone is saying HumFitTohIndiaFit. Emphasising the importance of cleaner and greener environment, he asked the countrymen to live in harmony with nature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared his thoughts with the nation through his 44th monthly radio programme – Mann Ki Baat. Stressing on the empowerment of women. PM Modi congratulated the team of INSV Tarini, a crew of 6 women commanders of Indian Navy. PM Modi also appreciated 5 tribal students from Chandrapur, Maharashtra, Ajeet and Deeya Bajaj, Sangeeta Bahl and a BSF contingent for scaling Everest. BSF contingent also brought back dirt that had accumulated in the mountains. He added, “A sense of adventure inspires people to do great things. In the recent weeks, several people scaled Everest and made us proud.”

Talking ongoing fitness challenge ahead, he said there is great awareness towards Fitness, now everyone is saying HumFitTohIndiaFit. Emphasizing the importance of sports especially in the lives of youth, PM Modi said youngsters can beautifully express themselves through sports. He also asked children to play traditional games as it enhances logical thinking. Underlining the importance of culture, he said we must not forget our heritage, through crowdsourcing, let us make archives of our traditional sports. The youngster generation will gain through this, PM Modi added. PM also stressed the importance of cleaner and greener environment, he said India is delighted to host this year’s World Environment Day programme.

Hinting towards recent dust storms, which claimed lives of hundreds and severely affected normal life, PM Modi said in the last few weeks we saw what happens due to unusual weather patterns. PM Modi also spoke about the International Yoga Day. He said, “The world has seen the manner in which Yoga unites. We believe in Yoga for unity and Yoga for a harmonious society.” On 21st June the world will celebrate 4thYogaDay. PM Modi also paid tribute to Congress chief and former Prime Minister of India on his 54th death anniversary.

Remembering Veer Savarkar and his contribution to Independence, he said, “The month of May is associated with a historic event in 1857. While many preferred to call it only a Mutiny or a Sepoy Mutiny, it was Veer Savarkar who called it the First War of Independence. I pay my tributes to the great Veer Savarkar.”

PM Modi said, “D Prakash Rao, from Odisha’s Cuttack, has been selling tea for the past 50 years. He spends 50% of his income on the education of more than 70 poor children. His life is an inspiration to all.”

As always, the 44th edition of the programme was broadcasted on Doordarshan and Air India. The programme was also streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, the ministry of information and broadcasting, AIR and DD News.

