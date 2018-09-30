Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation on the 48th edition of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme. The programme was broadcasted on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the NaMo App. Akashvani will air the show in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. People can also listen to PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on their mobile phones by giving a missed call on 1922.
Speaking about the significant contribution of Indian forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is committed to world peace for decades, our brave soldiers wearing blue helmets have played a stellar role in ensuring maintenance of World Peace. India is among the highest contributors to UN peacekeeping forces, he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered our brave soldiers on Parakram Parv. He said India’s youth must know more about the valour of our armed forces. Time and again, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has protected the nation and the IAF is at the forefront of relief and rescue work during times of disasters, he said.
Terming Gandhi a Lok Sangrahak, PM Modi said Bapu endeared himself to people across all sections of society and he gave an inspirational mantra to all of us, it is known as Gandhi Ji’s Talisman which is extremely relevant today. The PM also said that 2nd October will be special this year as it marks the start of his 150th birth anniversary celebrations.
Mann Ki Baat highlights:
Live Blog
PM Modi congratulates NHRC
During Mann ki Baat today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the importance of human rights. He congratulated the National Human Rights Commission on completing 25 years.
PM remembers Baju and Shashtri ji
PM Modi said that Bapu gave an inspirational mantra to all of us which is known as Gandhi Ji’s Talisman. This Mantra is extremely relevant today. We will celebrate the birth anniversary of Shastriji along with respected Bapu’s birth anniversary, added Prime Minister.
PM Modi remembers brave soldiers
PM Modi: We recently celebrated 100 years of the Haifa War of Israel on 23 September, we remembered the brave soldiers of Mysore, Hyderabad & Jodhpur Lancers who liberated Haifa
Air Force Day on 8 October
We celebrate Air Force Day on 8 October; from a small beginning with six pilots and 19 airmen in 1932 our @IAF_MCC has become one of the most powerful Air Forces of 21st Century. I salute all air warriors and their families for their service to nation, said PM Modi.
'Gandhi a Lok Sangrahak'
Terming Gandhi a Lok Sangrahak, PM Modi said Bapu endeared himself to people across all sections of society and he gave an inspirational mantra to all of us, it is known as Gandhi Ji’s Talisman which is extremely relevant today.
'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement a huge success
Narendra Modi congratulated the people of India on the success of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement. It is a people's movement for Swachhata to be observed in the run-up to the 4th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).
'India to celebrate Shastri ji’s birthday on October 2'
On 2nd October, we would also celebrate Shastri Ji’s birthday. His gentle personality makes every Indian feel proud. His slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ reflects his magnanimous personality, said PM Modi.