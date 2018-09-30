Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation on the 48th edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme. The programme was broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the NaMo App. Speaking about the significant contribution of Indian forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is committed to world peace for decades.

The programme was broadcasted on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the NaMo App

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation on the 48th edition of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme. The programme was broadcasted on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the NaMo App. Akashvani will air the show in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. People can also listen to PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on their mobile phones by giving a missed call on 1922.

Speaking about the significant contribution of Indian forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is committed to world peace for decades, our brave soldiers wearing blue helmets have played a stellar role in ensuring maintenance of World Peace. India is among the highest contributors to UN peacekeeping forces, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered our brave soldiers on Parakram Parv. He said India’s youth must know more about the valour of our armed forces. Time and again, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has protected the nation and the IAF is at the forefront of relief and rescue work during times of disasters, he said.

Terming Gandhi a Lok Sangrahak, PM Modi said Bapu endeared himself to people across all sections of society and he gave an inspirational mantra to all of us, it is known as Gandhi Ji’s Talisman which is extremely relevant today. The PM also said that 2nd October will be special this year as it marks the start of his 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

Mann Ki Baat highlights:

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App