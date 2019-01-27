Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday shared his thoughts on the first Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast of 2019. In his address, PM Modi talked about Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Netaji Files, Kalam Sat and New India and much more. On the mystery around Subash Chandra Bose's death, PM Modi said that he is happy to make files related to him public. The radio broadcast was aired on All India Radio and Doordarshan at 11 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the first Mann Ki Baat broadcast of 2019. In the 52nd edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi paid homage to late Sri Shivakumara Swami and spoke at length on issues related to Netaji files, Kalam Sat, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, New India and much more. The radio broadcast aired on All India Radio and Doordarshan in Hindi can also be accessed on YouTube channels of PMO, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD. Take a look at 5 key takeaways from Mann Ki Baat:

PM Modi paid homage to late Sri Shivakumara Swami, who died on January 21. Expressing his grief, he said that Shivakumara Swami Ji dedicated his life to the social and educational welfare of people. Addressing the mystery around Subhash Chandra Bose’s death, he announced that the government has decided to make the files related to him public. He added that Subash Chandra Bose will always be remembered as a heroic soldier. Talking about Kalam Sat that was launched on January 24, PM Modi said that the space programme powered by young scientists is today reaching the space and we must take pride in this. He added that more space missions have turned out to be a success in the past 4 years. Commenting on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, PM Modi said that the country is on a mission to get rid of open defecation before October 2, 2019. He added that more than 9 crore families have been provided toilets while more than 5, 50, 000 families and 600 districts have been declared open-defecation free. Highlighting the importance of sports, PM Modi spoke about New India and emphasised the role of youth in improving the ecosystem of sports.

