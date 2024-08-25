Mann Ki Baat Highlights, From Galexeye To Toy Recycling, PM Modi Emphasizes On Eco- Friendly Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his popular radio program “Mann Ki Baat,” discussed several notable developments and heartening stories from across India.

Here are some key takeaways:

1. Celebrating National Space Day on August 23

India marked National Space Day on August 23 to commemorate the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s Shiv Shakti Point on the same date last year. This achievement made India the first country to land on the moon’s south pole, a remarkable milestone in space exploration.

2. India’s Emerging Space Tech Startup: Galexeye

During his address, PM Modi highlighted the progress of Galexeye, an emerging space tech startup founded by an alumnus of IIT Madras. The Galexeye team, known for its innovative approach to space technology, has been making significant strides in the field. The inclusion of Galexeye in the Prime Minister’s speech underscores the government’s support for young entrepreneurs and startups making advances in space science.

3. Encouraging Youth to Join Politics

PM Modi made a powerful call for one lakh young people without political backgrounds to join the political system. This appeal, made from the Red Fort, received an overwhelming response, demonstrating a strong desire among the youth to engage in politics. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for proper opportunities and guidance to channel this enthusiasm and urged young citizens to become part of this initiative.

4. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign’s Massive Success

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign saw unprecedented participation this year. In Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, a spectacular Tiranga rally was organized with a 750-meter-long flag, which crossed the world’s highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge. This event reflected the deep patriotic spirit and unity among the people.

5. Unique Bond Between Villagers and Gibbons in Assam

In Tinsukia district, Assam, the Moiran community has developed a unique relationship with the Hoolock Gibbons, a rare species of ape. The villagers have given names to these gibbons, and the animals are known to pose for photographs, showcasing a rare bond between humans and wildlife. This harmony between the villagers and the gibbons highlights a deep respect for nature and biodiversity in the region.

6. 3D Printing for Wildlife Conservation in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh has pioneered the use of 3D printing technology to prevent the hunting of wildlife for their horns and teeth. Led by Nabham Bapu and Likha Nana, a local team is using 3D printers to create replicas of animal parts, which are then used in traditional dresses and caps. This innovative solution provides a sustainable alternative to poaching, helping to preserve wildlife while meeting cultural needs.

7. Turning Waste into Wealth in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua District

In Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, sanitation workers have demonstrated how waste can be turned into wealth by creating stunning artworks from discarded materials in a local park. They have used plastic waste, tyres, and pipes to craft these pieces, embracing the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (RRR). The “E-Conscious” team has been particularly active in transforming plastic waste into eco-friendly products, promoting sustainability and environmental awareness.

8. Toy Recycling Initiative

Recognizing that children often get bored with their toys, PM Modi encouraged recycling toys by donating them to places where they can be better utilized. This initiative is aimed at reducing waste and promoting recycling, thereby contributing to environmental sustainability.

Hom’ble PM Shri @narendramodi‘s address in his 113th Mann Ki Baat highlights Toy Recycling is a wonderful initiative. Encouraging children to donate unused toys to those in need, reducing waste and spreading joy. This is a simple yet impactful step towards a cleaner and kinder… pic.twitter.com/XIS6C2gqu9 — Dr.L.Murugan (@Murugan_MoS) August 25, 2024

9. Sanskrit Emphasis

We celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan on 19 August. On the same day, ‘World Sanskrit Day’ was also celebrated all over the world. Even today, people in India and abroad show a special attachment towards Sanskrit. Various kinds of research and experiments are being conducted on Sanskrit language in many countries of the world: PM

Also Read: What Are Cocktail Drugs? Health Ministry Bans 156 Cocktail Meds Including Painkillers, Antibiotics, Multivitamins

10. Telugu Language Day

In the 113th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “Telugu Language Day is also on 29th of this month. It is a really wonderful language. I extend best wishes to all Telugu speakers around the world on Telugu Language Day”

In the 113th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “Telugu Language Day is also on 29th of this month. It is a really wonderful language. I extend best wishes to all Telugu speakers around the world on Telugu Language Day” pic.twitter.com/PwwdTh2Axc — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2024

Watch The full telecast here: