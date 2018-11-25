Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 50th edition of his popular radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The programme was telecasted on the All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and official YouTube channels of PMO India and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The Mann Ki Baat is broadcasted every month on the last Sunday. In the programme, the prime minister shares his thoughts on a variety of issues with the countrymen. The last episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcasted on October 28. The programme was started in October, barely 5 months after the BJP-led NDA government came to power at the Centre. In the radio programme, the prime minister revealed why he started the show and also spoke about the initial concerns surrounding it.
Opening of Kartarpur Corridor will help people visit the sacred place of Guru Nanak Dev:PM
The Centre has made a very important decision regarding the opening of #KartarpurCorridor so that people of our nation can easily go to Kartarpur in Pakistan and visit the sacred place of Guru Nanak Dev: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM on the success of 'Mann Ki Baat'
On the success of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this is a 'Mann Ki Baat' of 130 crore Indians.
Mann Ki Baat reaches maximum people due to efforts of AIR, Doordarshan's employees
PM Modi expressed his gratitude to employees of All India Radio, Doordarshan, other TV Channels and the social media and said Mann Ki Baat reaches to a maximum number of people due to their hard work.
PM remembers rich thoughts of Babasaheb
Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in the philosophy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.
Preserve the values of our Constitution: PM
The urged the youth to reiterate their commitment to preserving the values of our Constitution.
PM underlines positive impacts of Mann Ki Baat
Underlining the positive impacts of his monthly radio programme, the prime minister said many issues like cleanliness, road safety, drugs free India have been adopted by media and have turned into campaigns for a better future of this country.
PM's reply on his preparation for 'Mann Ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with citizens on 'Mann Ki Baat'.
Constitution supreme: PM
He said the unique point in our Constitution is that the rights and duties have been very comprehensively detailed. A balance between these two in the lives of our citizens will take our nation forward, the prime minister said.
Media promoted initiatives like cleanliness, road safety, drug-free India and selfie with daughter:PM
Cleanliness, road safety, drug-free India and selfie with daughter are some of the initiatives that the media campaigned for in a creative manner. TV channels have made it the most watched radio programme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM pays tribute to BR Ambedkar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to BR Ambedkar and said Baba Saheb gave the right to live with dignity to crores of Indians. He further urged countrymen to keep national interest above all other things.
Our youth all set to scale new heights of glory:PM
Today, the youth is very ambitious, they think big. It's good, dream big and achieve great success - this is New India. People say the young generation wants to do so many things at the same time. I say what's wrong in that? They're good at multitasking so they do that: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
'Mann Ki Baat carries my voice but emotions represent countrymen'
PM Modi said Mann Ki Baat carries his voice but examples, emotions and spirit represent his countrymen. He further added there are lakhs of persons whose names he has not been able to include in Mann Ki Baat but without any disappointment, they continue to send in their letters and comments.
PM thanks media for playing #MannKiBaat in their channels
I thank the media for playing #MannKiBaat in their channels on a regular basis. No political person is ever happy with the media, they think they don't get enough coverage or get negative coverage, however, the media has made the issues raised in programme their own: PM Modi
When #MannKiBaat started, I decided that politics will not be part of it: PM
