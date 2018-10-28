Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: The 49th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio programme Mann Ki Baat is currently being broadcasted on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan while the PM is currently on a two-day visit to Japan. The Youtube channel of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Information and Broadcasting Ministry and allindiaradio.gov.in are also airing the speech of PM Modi. Akashvani will broadcast Mann ki Baat in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.
PM remembers Birsa Munda
PM Modi remembered Birsa Munda and said countrymen can't forget his struggle against the British Empire to save forest land. He further added that the country's foremost freedom fighters were brave people from our tribal communities.
'Spirit of para-athletes exemplary and inspiring'
PM Modi said he was privileged to meet the talented para-athletes who participated in Asian Para Games held in Jakarta. PM Modi said their spirit to overcome all adversaries is exemplary and inspiring. He further added that India has created a new record in these games by winning 72 medals.
PM speaks on our rich tribal cultures
Bhil tribes of Central India and specially those in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh worship Peepal and Arjun trees religiously. Even, the Warli tribe in Maharashtra consider tigers as guests: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM on environment protection
Subject that inspires us to look into our dignified past and ancient traditions. Today, whole world and specially western countries are discussing about environment protection and are trying to find new ways to adopt balanced life style: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
'Run for Unity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 31st October marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel, and like every year, the youth of our nation is geared up to 'Run for Unity'. He urged countrymen to participate in 'Run for Unity' in largest possible numbers.
'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas'
The Narendra Modi-led NDA government, which began celebrating 31 October as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas from 2014, has drawn up a string of programmes to be held across the country to mark the day this year too.