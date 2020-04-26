Mann Ki Baat: In his radio address to the nation on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new digital platform called covidwarriors.gov.in to develop a united front against coronavirus. The portal connects volunteers of social organisations, civil society, local administration, doctors, nurses and NCC cadets. He also urged citizens to become COVID warriors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio address Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. Calling India’s fight against coronavirus people-driven, PM Modi said that people and the administration are together in this fight. Every citizen is fighting this war like a soldier and as per his or her capacity. During the pandemic, farmers are ensuring that nobody remains hungry, some have waived off house rents while some of the laborers, who are in quarantine at a school, are whitewashing the walls. Be it central, state or local administration, everyone is working together for quick and effective relief.

PM Modi also launched a digital portal called covidwarriors.gov.in, which will be used to develop a united front against coronavirus. He said that volunteers of social organisations, civil society and local administration are all connected through this platform. About 1.25 people including doctors, nurses and NCC cadets have also joined the platform. He further urged the citizens to become COVID warriors.

Condemning violence against coronawarriors, PM Modi also warned of consequences against people who have been hurting or discriminating against them. Furthermore, PM Modi underlined the importance of wearing masks and said soon it will be the new normal so that spread of the virus can be stopped. As a result of the general drive against sanitisation and cleanliness, people are becoming aware of the harmful effects of spitting in public. PM Modi said that it is time everyone gets rid of this habit.

We have created a digital platform 'https://t.co/9qaVMG3gRC'- volunteers of social orgs, civil society&local administration are connected through this platform. 1.25Cr people incl doctors, nurses, NCC cadets etc have joined this platform. You can also become a COVID warrior: PM pic.twitter.com/EutEfYDhk6 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

India's fight against Coronavirus is people-driven. This fight is being fought by the people and the administration together. Every citizen as a soldier is fighting this war: PM Narendra Modi in 'Mann ki Baat' pic.twitter.com/k3dLk70Jlg — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

The people associated with medical services have expressed satisfaction with the ordinance that provides stringent punishment for those indulging in violence against corona warriors. It was critical to ensure the safety of all doctors, nurses and paramedical staff: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/BKJsoxS6wD — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

Towards the end of his speech, PM Modi extended greetings of Ramzan, Akshay Tritiya, holy anniversary of Tiranthankara Swari Rishabhdeva and the anniversary of Lingayat community’s seer Basava. He said that we should pray more than before during this Ramzan so that the world can get rid of coronavirus before Eid. He said we would be strengthen our fight against coronavirus if we follow the orders of local administration.

This Ramzan, we should pray more than before to ensure that before Eid the world gets rid of Coronavirus. I am sure we will strengthen this fight by following orders of the local administration: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/UEQY58vXeP — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

