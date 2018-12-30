Mann Ki Baat: In 51th edition of his Mann Ki Baat speech, PM Modi spoke at length about country's achievements in 2018. The prime minister also highlighted the various schemes of his government which were launched in 2018 including Ayushman Bharat. He further urged the common people to visit Kumbh Mela, which is scheduled to commence from January 15 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in his monthly radio programme – Mann Ki Baat. This was PM Modi’s last Mann Ki Baat radio programme for the year 2018. In 51th edition of his Mann Ki Baat speech, PM Modi spoke at length about country’s achievements in 2018. The year 2018 saw the launching of the world’s biggest health insurance scheme – Ayushman Bharat, the prime minister said while highlighting the various schemes of his government launched in 2018. PM Modi added electricity has reached each and every village of the country this year.

PM Modi in #MannkiBaat:In 2018,health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat was launched. Electricity reached every village of the country. World agencies recognise that India is pulling its citizens out of poverty at a record pace. ;Visual of UP CM listening to PM Modi's #MannkiBaat pic.twitter.com/zLMoNxBG4e — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2018

In honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who bonded the entire country around a common thread of unity, the country witnessed the coming up of the tallest statue in the world – Statue of Unity, the PM said. He said world agencies have accepted that India is pulling its citizens out of poverty at a record pace. He further urged the common people to visit Kumbh Mela, which is scheduled to commence from January 15 in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

Speaking about country’s daughters who made the nation proud in 2018, he referred to Rajni who won a gold medal in Junior National Women Boxing Championship. The prime minister also hailed the services provided by young doctors who organise free medical camps for poor patient.

