Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes to the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami. He further criticised the Opposition and said that the debate regarding the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls describes the healthy democracy prevailing in the country.

Narendra Modi extended best wishes to the country on the occasion of Raksha BandhanNarendra Modi extended best wishes to the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

Addressing the 47th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes to the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami. He further criticised the Opposition and said that the debate regarding the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls describes the healthy democracy prevailing in the country. He further described it as a perfect tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had changed the political culture of the country. PM Modi further added that efforts are being made and discussions are being held in regard to the simultaneous polls.

He further talked about the Kerala floods and hailed the efforts of NDRF teams and all those involved in the rescue of those stuck due to floods. He added that armed forces are the real heroes of the country. PM Modi said that no civil society can ever tolerate any kind of injustice against the women.

Muslim women in burqas to tie rakhis to cows in a BJP-organised event in Lucknow

In his 47th edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi remembered former PM and one of the founders of BJP, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and said that the entire country was deeply saddened after Vajpayee’s demise was reported. He added that love and affection he garnered from across the globe reflects the great personality he had.

Talking to the nation via Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that the Monsoon Session of the Parliament managed to increase the productivity by 118% in Lok Sabha and by 74% in Rajya Sabha. He added that the following Monsoon Session must be remembered as a great move in the history for providing social justice and ensuring well being of the youth of this country.

Rafale deal row: Anil Ambani files Rs 5,000 crore defamation suit against National Herald

He added that the issue of simultaneous polls was getting importance because people from all corners are expressing their views on it. He claimed that people speaking against it shows healthy democracy of the country.

Rahul Gandhi says Vijay Mallya met BJP leaders before fleeing the country

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More