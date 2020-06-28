In the 66th episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to talk about coronavirus update and India's battle against the pandemic along with the country's increasing tenacity with China post violent clashes in the Galwan Valley.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the 66th edition of the monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme at 11 am today. The PM in today’s programme will most likely talk about India’s battle against coronavirus amid an escalating number of cases in the country and on the tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, the Prime Minister had asked everybody to tune in at 11 am on Sunday for his radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’. Earlier on June 14, the Prime Minister had invited ideas and topics from the people for his radio address. He further tweeted asking people to record their suggestions and messages on the NaMo app, MyGov, and various government forums.

In Prime Minister’s last programme address on May 31, he had urged the people to not get complacent in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic and rigorously follow the protocol of ‘do gaj duri’, wearing masks and washing hands religiously.

PM’s last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was aired just a day after ‘Unlock 1.0’ was imposed in the country. The Sunday’s broadcast will be aired on Doordarshan and streamed live on the Youtube channels of DD News, Prime Minister’s office and broadcasting ministry.

