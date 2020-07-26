Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Radio Programme Mann Ki Baat's 66th episode. Also, today is the21st anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War. Prime Minister addresses the nation and talks about the courage and sacrifices of the Indian forces during the Kargil War.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ went on air at 11 a.m today. Also, Today marks the 21st anniversary to India’s triumph in the Kargil War. Prime Minister paid his tributes to the soldiers during the programme. PM Modi shared this information at 10 a.m. today. PM Modi started addressing the nation by saying that the Jawans defended our borders in the most crucial of times and the forces inspire India. He asked people to remember the sacrifices of the soldiers and emphasized the fact that citizens must always boost the morale of the soldiers.

PM further says that today, people over the world are saluting and paying tribute to the Kargil heroes. He said that the entire world watched how India retaliated and won. He added that India won because of the courage of the Jawans. Also, Narendra Modi told how Vajpayee’s message resonates even now. Vajpayee invoked Gandhi’s ideology during the Kargil War. PM said that today, the wars are not solely fought on the battlefield, the citizens must unilaterally back India in every way.

After addressing Kargil Diwas victory, PM Modi also talks about how efficiently India fought with the Covid-19 pandemic. He also mentioned that the fear of Covid-19 isn’t completely over yet and India needs to follow precautions on the same. He said that the recovery rate of India in terms of Covid-19 is better than many other countries.

Also read: Remembering our brave-hearts on Kargil Diwas 2020, Nation salutes Kargil heroes

Also read: With more than 48,000 new cases in 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally surges to 13.8 lakh

PM Modi asks the citizens to wear masks and follow social distancing and he also talks about how villages of the country are contributing to nation’s war against Covid-19. And, the Prime Minister shared the stories of women Corona warriors. He said that there are many inspiring women corona warriors across India and people are fighting the pandemic together.

As various State and Central Board results have been announced recently, PM spoke to the toppers on phone across India, motivated, and, congratulated them. He also talked about India’s relations with Suriname, a country on the northeastern Atlantic coast of South America. PM told about Suriname’s Indic-Vedic culture. He concluded by speaking about how the Indic culture is expanded and deep-rooted.

Prima Minister Modi informed about today’s subject of Mann Ki Baat through a tweet, today morning at 10 a.m. He wrote in his tweet that, on Kargil Diwas, India remembers the courage and determination of its armed forces, who steadfastly protected India in 1999. He went on to write that army’s valour continues to inspire generations. He then wrote that he will speak more about this during today’s Mann Ki Baat.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations. Will speak more about this during today’s #MannKiBaat, which begins shortly. #CourageInKargil — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2020

This is the 14th episode of Mann Ki Baat edition 2.0. Mann Ki Baat is a radio programme where Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi talks to the citizens of India about various things. He addresses the nation on All India Radio, DD News and DD National. Since this programme first aired on October 3, 2014, this is the 66th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Prime Minister also spoke about the coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus cases in India have hit the 14 lakh mark. before today’s episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister also asked people to send in their suggestions and ideas to combat Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi likely to speak on Unlock 3.0

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App