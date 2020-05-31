Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday through his radio address Mann Ki Baat. Speaking about how a lot of things have been changed since the last address, PM Modi said Shramik special trains, other special trains, passengers flights and industrial activities have resumed. A large chunk of the economy has now opened up. We need to be must more vigilant than before by maintaining a distance of six feet, wearing masks and staying at home as much as possible. It is very important that we follow all the precautions without laxity.

He emphasised that the battle against coronavirus will be fought with collective efforts.Despite having a large population with its own set of challenges, COVID-19 has not spread so rapidly as compared to other countries. The fatality rate in India is also notably lower. What has also touched his heart is that a lot of people from villages and cities, including small scale traders, startups and labs, are now devising new ways to fight against the deadly virus.

Recounting several instances of how Ayushman Bharat has helped the poor, PM Modi said that the number of its beneficiaries has crossed 1 crore. If they were not treated for free in hospitals, they would have had to spend around Rs 14,000 crore. He also spoke about how Yoga can help beat coronavirus. Stating that there are many yoga asanas that can help boost immunity, PM Modi urged everyone to participate a yoga competition organised by Ministry of Ayush called ‘My Life My Yoga’ by sending a 3 minute video.

When speaking about the locust attacks in several areas of the country, PM Modi said that these attacks have reminded us how a small insect can cause so much damage. These attacks run into run several days and affected a huge area. He is confident that the centre, state government, agricultural department and local administration will come up with a way to deal with this problem with modern resources and new innovations in agricultural sector.

Last but not the least, PM Modi touched upon the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan in the areas of West Bengal and Odisha. Praising the courage and will with with people have faced the cyclone, PM Modi said that the country is standing with them in this hour of crisis.

