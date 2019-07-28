Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi stressed people to conserve water. He lauded scientists for the launch of Chandrayaan 2. PM Modi also hailed the people of Kashmir for their hospitality they have been showing for the devotees of Amarnath yatra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2. He said the mission will inspire the youth towards science and innovation. On his Mann Ki Baat radio program, PM Modi said every India is proud of Chandrayaan 2 and they should salute the innovative zeal of scientists who make it possible.

PM Narendra Modi also stressed on water conservation. The PM also spoke about Meghalaya formulating its own water policy and congratulated the state government for the water conservation. He asserted that monsoon is the season of festivals and many fairs are held on these occasions. PM Modi questioned people why don’t use these fairs to spread the message of water conservation.

On Kashmir issue, PM Modi said those who are trying to spread hate and obstruct development works in Kashmir will never succeed as he cited a recent government exercise to assert that power of development is stronger than the might of bullets and bombs.

He also lauded the Back to Village program which was held in remote villages in Kashmir. He said officials reached Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam & Anantnag without fear. The participation in such programs shows brothers & sisters in Kashmir want good governance.

Hailing the hospitality of the people of Kashmir, he said it will boost tourism. PM Modi also noted that over 3 lakh pilgrims completed the Amarnath yatra since July 1 and said it has already outnumbered the number of devotees during 60 days in 2015.

PM Modi asked people to celebrate August 15 with special preparations and find out new ways to observe Independence Day with greater participation of masses.

