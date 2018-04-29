While addressing the nation in another edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show, PM Narendra Modi hailed the indigenous athletes for bagging medals in the Commonwealth Games. Interestingly, he also touched upon the deteriorating conditions of the farmers and assured that the government schemes are aiding them. He also urged the youths to enroll themselves for ‘Swachh Bharat Internship'. Also, ahead of Buddha Purnima, the PM assured that the Centre is making efforts to restore many Buddhist temples including the magnificent Anand Temple located in Myanmar’s Bagan.

During the 43rd edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi applauded Indian athletes for their phenomenal performance in the Commonwealth Games as India won 66 medals. The Prime Minister also emphasised on preventive health care awareness, and the government’s extensive efforts to set up Health Wellness Centers across India. He also urged the young minds to imbibe the mantra of ‘Jai Vigyan’ given by former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee in order to build a modern, powerful and self-sufficient India.

Talking about the Buddhist festival that marks Gautama Buddha’s birth, PM Modi said, “Buddha Purnima is a special day for every Indian as India is the birthplace of Lord Buddha, a synonym for power of compassion, service and sacrifice. He was the fountainhead of egalitarianism, peace, harmony & brotherhood, the most desired human values in the world today”. He also told the listeners that his government is making efforts to develop Buddhist tourism infrastructure with an aim to connect Southeast Asia with archaic Indian Buddhist site. He further added that the Centre has also taken an initiative to restore many Buddhist temples including the centuries-old magnificent Anand Temple in Myanmar’s Bagan.

Talking about Bageshwar farmers’ endeavor, PM Modi claimed that the poor farmers have formed a cooperative society. He also boasted about the National Livelihood Mission and said the programme is successfully generating employment in the rural areas and curtailing the outbound migrants from the village.

In an attempt to change Indian attitudes toward cleaning, PM Modi announced that the government has come together to roll-out ‘Swachch Bharat Internship 2018’. The prime minister has urged the citizens to be a part of such initiative by registering themselves on the government portal. The experience would be new for our youth and give them exposure to the real world, he said.

It has been earlier reported by media, that the Congress is unhappy with this programme as they find it as an unfair practice to say something through a government medium. Notably, the Election Commission had rejected such claims by the party in the past.

