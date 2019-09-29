Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat today talked about Naari Shakti and urges people to motivate and appreciate the daughters of the nation. He urges the nation to use hashtag BharatKiLakshami on all the social media platforms this Diwali. He also talked about no single use of plastic and ban on E-cigarettes.

On the broadcast of Mann Ki Baat PM Modi spoke on the ban of E-cigarettes, he said it was unknowingly destroyed our youth, it was necessary to ban the consumption of the E-cigarettes. PM urged the youth of the country to stop in taking the drugs, he explained how harmful are these cigarettes.

He cleared the myth that e-cigarettes are not harmful, he said that it contains a lot of nicotine with added harmful flavors which we even do not imagine. So we should take care that teenagers and young children should not intake some harmful drugs without knowing the consequences.

Other than that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke on no single use of plastic, he talked about the campaign that will begin on October 2 the campaign will be called No Mass Movement, he also requested the nation to join 2 kilometer jogging on Gandhi Jayanti, and pick all the plastic which came in the route.

Another request from PM @narendramodi– do travel across India in this festive season. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/eD1s9bRBj5 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 29, 2019

He said that the nation is celebrating 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the country must follow his footsteps and work on clean India. PM spoke about the achievements of India, the country increased 17% tourism in the past few years and the number seemed to take hype soon.

Prime Minister also praised Denil Medvedev for sportsmanship and asked India to follow the people who inspired others. PM said that fit India does not mean that you have to spend 2 to 3 hours in the gym but you need to be internally fit with a healthy and proper diet. Prime Minister Modi also wished the nation happy and safe Diwali in advance.

