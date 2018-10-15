Sedition charges against 3 AMU students: A total of 1,200 Kashmiri students studying at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have threatened to quit the university if the charges against the three students are not dropped. The students have written a letter to the AMU vice-chancellor threatening to leave for their homes if the charges are not dropped before October 17.

Just a few days after three Kashmiri students were slapped with sedition charges for allegedly raising anti-India slogans and for attempts to hold a prayer meeting for Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Bashir Wani on October 12, a total of 1,200 Kashmiri students studying at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have threatened to quit the university if the charges against the three students are not dropped. The students have written a letter to the AMU vice-chancellor threatening to leave for their homes if the charges are not dropped before October 17.

AMU student union vice-president, Sajjad Ratthar, handed over a letter to the vice-chancellor stating that the Kashmiri students at AMU will leave the campus if this character assassination and malicious defamation of the three Kashmiri students is put to an end. The letter added that leaving for Kashmir Valley will be their last option. The following development comes to light after three Kashmiri students at AMU were booked under sedition charges for allegedly trying to hold namaz in order to pay respects to Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Bashir Wani on Friday.

The students at the university have refuted the charges levelled against the three Kashmiri students and claimed that it was the vendetta against them. The vice-president of student union said that the idea of holding Namaaz-e-Janaza was dropped after the authorities have rejected the proposal.

He added that when all the officials confirmed that no prayer meeting was held, the sedition charges against the students were nothing but denial of justice. Meanwhile, commenting on the matter, AMU official told NDTV that no innocent would be framed in the case.

