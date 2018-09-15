Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, on Saturday headed to New Delhi via a special chartered flight for further treatment and examination at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Before his departure to Delhi, Parrikar also held meetings with Speaker Pramod Sawant and Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo amid talks of distribution of some portfolios currently being looked after by him, reports said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Parrikar at a private hospital in the beach village of Candolim (located 15 km from Panaji), Goa Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will keep two or three like Home, Finance, GAD for himself while 48 portfolios will be distributed to existing ministers today so that the administration of Goa can run smoothly and ministers can take decisions on any files.

Apart from holding key portfolios, Parrikar is holding charge of ministries allocated to Francis D’Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar, both of whom have been hospitalised due to severe ailments.

A central team of Bharatiya Janata Party observers is also expected to arrive in Goa and meet legislators and representatives of allied parties, while also finalising an alternative leader of the BJP-led coalition government in Parrikar’s absence.

Lobo also said, that the decision of change of leadership has not been taken yet and that Parrikar would continue as the Chief Minister and if the need arises, the national leaders will discuss with core committee to take a final call.

Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals in the US, Mumbai and Goa since February.

The Chief Minister’s continued absence from office has been a subject of criticism among the Opposition as well as civil society.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More