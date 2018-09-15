Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (62), who was admitted in a private hospital in Candolim on September 13 in North Goa district, on Friday called BJP chief Amit Shah and discussed health condition and the current political situation in Goa.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (62), who was admitted in a private hospital in Candolim on September 13 in North Goa district, on Friday called BJP chief Amit Shah and discussed health condition and the current political situation in Goa. According to a BJP leader, after Parrikar’s had spoken to Amit Shah, it was decided that he (Parrikar) will continue as Goa Chief Minister, however, some of his portfolios may be distributed among other cabinet colleagues. Earlier, there were reports that the BJP was mulling ways to explore alternatives in the wake of Parrikar’s deteriorating health condition.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the BJP will be sending a team comprising of senior leaders to Goa on September 17 to study the ground political situation and take steps to lower the burden on Manohar Parrikar due to his health issues.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim just a week after he had returned from the United States after having his medical check-up. Prior to that, months before, Parrikar was in the United States where he had undergone a 3-month long medical treatment for a pancreatic ailment.

Reports also suggest the party may be replacing 2 ailing ministers in the Goa cabinet — Pandurang Madkaikar and Francis D’Souza — as both of them are also hospitalised.

Amid all these developments, a core-committee meeting was conducted in Goa by party’s state unit which later met Chief Minister Parrikar. However, the details of the meeting have not been disclosed in the public as yet.

