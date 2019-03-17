Manohar Parrikar death LIVE updates: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 63. President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of Manohar Parrikar.

Manohar Parrikar death LIVE updates: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 63. President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Miniter Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of Manohar Parrikar. Additional security has been deployed outside Parrikar’s house in Panaji following his death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is deeply saddened by the demise of Manohar Parrikar. In an emotional tweet, the prime minister said Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. He also shared an old photo of Parrikar with him.

Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 17, 2019

Live Updates

