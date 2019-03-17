Manohar Parrikar death LIVE updates: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 63. President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Miniter Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of Manohar Parrikar. Additional security has been deployed outside Parrikar’s house in Panaji following his death.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is deeply saddened by the demise of Manohar Parrikar. In an emotional tweet, the prime minister said Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. He also shared an old photo of Parrikar with him.
Live Updates
India lost a good politician: Mallikarjun Kharge
Parrikar's passing away has left a huge gap in politics and India has lost a good politician, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has said. He further paid his tributes on behalf of his party and himself.
Huge loss for BJP: Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Manohar Parrikar's death is a huge loss for the BJP. The Union Minister said Parrikar was a close friend of him. He further said he is immediately leaving for Goa.
Manohar Parrikar's death: Condolences pour in
President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have expressed their grief on the death of Goa Chief Manohar Parrikar.
Condolence meet to be held in Union Cabinet at 11 am tomorrow
A condolence meeting will be held in the Union Cabinet at 11:00 am tomorrow for Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's death. President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of former defence minister.
Security beefed up outside Parrikar's private residence in Panaji
Security has been beefed up outside Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's private residence in Goa's Panaji.
