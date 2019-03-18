Manohar Parrikar funeral LIVE updates: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who died on Sunday after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer, will be paid last tribute on Monday. His last rites are scheduled to take place later in the day. Tributes have been pouring from across the nation for the 63-year-old exemplary leader.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, 63, passed away at his residence in Panaji on Sunday. He was battling with pancreatic cancer for more than a year. Following his death, 7-day State Mourning will be observed throughout Goa from March 18 to March 24, both days inclusive. Apart from this, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all the buildings across Goa and there’ll be no official entertainment. The Centre has also announced national mourning to pay the last homage to the exemplary leader. His last rites will be performed at around 4 pm.

Here are the funeral LIVE updates:

Visuals from BJP office in Panaji. Mortal remains of Goa CM

Goa: Visuals from BJP office in Panaji. Mortal remains of Goa CM #ManoharParrikar will be brought here for people to pay last respects to him. pic.twitter.com/zSHGEZqwBu — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019

Mortal remains of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar being taken to BJP office from his residence, in Panaji.

Goa: Mortal remains of Goa CM #ManoharParrikar being taken to BJP office from his residence, in Panaji. pic.twitter.com/Ksr8afYDNa — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019

