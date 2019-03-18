Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, 63, passed away at his residence in Panaji on Sunday. He was battling with pancreatic cancer for more than a year. Following his death, 7-day State Mourning will be observed throughout Goa from March 18 to March 24, both days inclusive. Apart from this, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all the buildings across Goa and there’ll be no official entertainment. The Centre has also announced national mourning to pay the last homage to the exemplary leader. His last rites will be performed at around 4 pm.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrives to pay last respects to Manohar Parrikar
Mortal remains of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar brought to the BJP office in Panaji. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrives to pay last respects to former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Mortal remains of Parrikar were being moved to BJP's headquarters in Panjim. At 10:30 am, they will be moved to Kala Academy for the public to pay respect.
Manohar Parrikar’s mortal remains to be brought to the Panjim BJP office soon. Around 10:30 am his remains will be taken to the Kala Academy. The public will pay their homage to Parrikar till 4 pm.
PM Modi, top Union Ministers leave for Goa
After holding a Cabinet meeting, PM Modi will visit Goa to attend Manohar Parrikar's last rites. Part from that, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also be attending his last rites in Goa.
Army trucks have arrived at late Manohar Parrikar's residence. His mortal remains will soon be taken to the BJP headquarters. Preparation of last rites is underway at his residence.