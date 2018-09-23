Manohar Parrikar will continue as Goa Chief Minister and there will be a reshuffle of his council ministers, said BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday amid speculations that BJP is working out a strategy to prevent a political crisis in Goa.

Manohar Parrikar will continue as Goa Chief Minister and there will be a reshuffle of his council ministers, said BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday amid speculations that BJP is working out a strategy to prevent a political crisis in Goa. The central leadership of the party took this decision after deliberations with BJP’s core team in Goa, Amit Shah said on Twitter. Manohar Parrikar is unwell and undergoing a prolonged treatment for a pancreatic ailment at Delhi’s AIIMS.

गोवा प्रदेश भाजपा की कोर टीम के साथ चर्चा कर यह निर्णय लिया गया है कि गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @manoharparrikar जी ही गोवा सरकार का नेतृत्व करते रहेंगे। प्रदेश सरकार के मंत्रिमंडल व विभागों में बदलाव शीघ्र ही किया जाएगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 23, 2018

