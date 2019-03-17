Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health condition is extremely critical, his office has said. In a brief tweet, Goa Chief Minister Office added that doctors are trying their best. Parrikar, the former defence minister, is undergoing treatment at his private residence in Panaji.

Parrikar was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year

The Goa Chief Minister was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year, but he has been in and out of hospitals in Panaji, Delhi and even the United States.

