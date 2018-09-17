A three-member team of central observers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are holding a meeting with the Goa BJP leaders and its alliance partners - the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Independents in view of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's indisposition.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and he has been admitted at Delhi’s All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for further treatment and examination. He was airlifted to Delhi. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited AIIMS to inquire about the health of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

On Sunday afternoon, the BJP sent its three national general secretaries BL Santosh, Ram Lal and Goa in-charge Vijay Puranik to take stock of the political situation in Goa as the party is exploring alternatives for the CM’s position in Goa till Parrikar gets well.

According to reports, ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) eyes the CM post in Goa while the BJP is exploring options for Manohar Parrikar’s replacement in the state. The Goa Forward Party (GFP), which has as many MLAs as the MGP, is not keen to support another regional outfit for the CM or Deputy CM’s post.

In Goa, the BJP currently has 14 legislators in the 40-member assembly while the GFP and the MGP have 3 each. Three Independents are also supporting the BJP. On the other hand, the opposition Congress has 16 MLAs while the Nationalist Congress Party has 1 legislator.

