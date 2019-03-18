Goa chief minister who died on Sunday evening will be paid last tributes today evening in the state. Information related to Parrikar's final journey has been tweeted from his official twitter handle. Besides BJP-led government's announcement of a national mourning the state of Goa has also announced a seven-day mourning as all schools and educational institutions will be shut on Monday and examinations have also been postponed

Manohar Parrikar last rites today: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar who passed away on Sunday evening after battling a prolonged pancreatic ailment will be paid tribute on Monday evening around 4 pm as his last rites will be performed at SAG grounds in Campal. The Centre has also announced a national mourning on Monday declaring that the National Flag will fly at half-mast across the country, followed by a state funeral.

Information related to Parrikar’s final journey has been tweeted from his official twitter handle. Besides BJP-led government’s announcement of a national mourning, the state of Goa has also announced a seven-day mourning as all schools and educational institutions are shut on Monday. Examinations have also been postponed.

Program plan of Shri Manohar Parrikar's final journey. pic.twitter.com/F48awpxoMW — CMO Goa (@goacm) March 17, 2019

The four-time Goa chief minister’s last rites will begin around 9:30 Monday morning after which his body will be taken to Kala academy in Panaji for public to pay their final respects to the chief minister. The funeral procession will begin at 4 pm to reach Miramar. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also be present at the funeral.

Extremely saddened to know about the sad demise of our beloved and stalwart leader Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji. His exemplary leadership will continue to inspire us and serve as a benchmark. — Chowkidar Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 17, 2019

Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 17, 2019

Parrikar’s public appearance was more than enough to save the party and send a strong message to the Opposition camp that “All is well in Goa” because “Parrikar Abhi Zinda Hai”. In Goa, where the Congress is in a better position compared to the BJP, Parrikar fought like a valiant warrior Whenever there were rumours of leadership crisis in the state.

The popular politician had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Goa on March 14, 2017, for the fourth time after resigning from his post as the Union defence minister. Earlier, he was the chief minister of Goa from 2000 to 2005 and from 2012 to 2014.

He joined PM Modi’s Cabinet as defence minister from 2014 to 2017 and remained a Member of Rajya Sabha from 2014 to 2017. Parrikar was born in Mapusa town in North Goa on December 13, 1955, during Portuguese rule. He studied at Loyola High School in Margao and joined the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in 1978.

Even after obtaining a graduate degree in metallurgical engineering from IIT-Bombay, Parrikar continued his work as a dedicated RSS member at his birthplace and became a pracharak at the age of 26. He was the first IIT alumnus to serve as the legislator of a state and chief minister.

