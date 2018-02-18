Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar was shifted to ICU of Lilavati hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. The hospital has said that he is recovering and responding well to the treatment. It added that the rumours of him suffering from stage IV cancer were 'fake'and 'malicious' in nature. Mr Parrlikar was admitted to the renowned Mumbai hospital on February 16 after the complaint of stomach pain.

“It has been brought to our notice, various malicious and misleading reports/rumours are floating around in the Electronic/Print media with regards to the health of Hon. Chief Minister of Goa. We categorically deny all such rumours.” Lilavati hospital issued a statement which further added that Mr Parrikar was responding well to the treatment. Another statement has been released by South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar who has said that the Goa CM is undergoing treatment for Pancreas in Mumbai on the advice of doctors. It added that the treatment was progressing in the right direction. However, he needed more time to fully recover.

Mr Parrlikar was admitted to the renowned Mumbai hospital on February 16 after the complaint of stomach pain. “Parrikar is doing fine. He watched the India-South Africa cricket match yesterday. He is on a liquid diet,” a source was quoted as saying by the PTI later. It is not yet clear as to when the Goa chief minister will be discharged from the hospital. Parrikar had taken over as chief minister of the state in 2017 after resigning from the post of defence minister.