Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has come out to be in the support of Goa Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai remarks stating domestic tourist as the 'Scum on earth'. Meanwhile, Manohar Parrikar caught himself in controversy after he said that he was worried that girls are consuming liquor nowadays.

Supporting the comment of Goa Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai calling domestic tourist the ‘Scum on earth’, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said the minister was not able to convey himself correctly. He said that the minister was talking about this particular video in which a tourist was urinating from a bus window in Goa. The video also went viral on the social media. However, he added that minister should have been careful with his remarks. Last week, Vijai Sardesai made headlines over his statement in which he called most of the domestic tourists visiting Goa are ‘scum on the earth’.

Goa CM also thrashed the media to report such statements which may or may not be verified. He also said that he has talked to the minister and totally agrees with the fact that Sardesai should not have used those words. Defending his statement, Parrikar said that the minister was not wrong with what he was highlighting, but his words came out to be harsh which worsened the whole situation. A few days after the incident, Congress leader Rajdeep Singh Surjewala while opposing the remark, asked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take an appropriate action into the matter or resign from his post.

In his statement, the Goa minister has also said that the domestic tourists want to create another Haryana in Goa. The remarks made by the minister were highly criticised by the different minister in Haryana and was asked to apologise for his derogatory remarks made against Haryana. Meanwhile, Manohar Parrikar caught himself in controversy after he said that he was worried that girls are consuming liquor nowadays. Today the minister has come up with his clarification to the remark that he was referring to the school girls and said the interviewer has twisted his answer.