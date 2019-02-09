Addressing the event, BJP president Amit Shah said if the grand alliance (mahagathbandhan) comes to power, BSP chief Mayawati would be the prime minister on Monday, Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday, Sharad Pawar on Saturday and the country will be on leave on Sunday.

He was addressing Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan in Goa's Bambolim where BJP president Amit Shah was also present

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday said that the Congress party will meet the fate of Sri Lanka if the BJP workers come together and fight forthcoming parliamentary elections due by May. He was addressing Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan in Goa’s Bambolim where BJP president Amit Shah was also present. Ailing Manohar Parrikar told BJP workers to forget minor differences to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar: Congress will meet the fate of Sri Lanka if BJP workers come together and fight the Lok Sabha elections. Let's come together, forget minor differences and let's fight to make Modi the Prime Minister.

Parrikar’s remarks come two days after the Goa Congress demanded a probe of an audio tape, in which Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane purportedly can be heard saying that all files related to Rafale fighter jet deal with France are in Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s bedroom.

Seeking a joint parliamentary committee probe into Rafale deal, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said fresh revelations in a media report in Rs 60,000 crore deal with France has vindicated the Congress party’s charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had kept Manohar Parrikar in the dark.

