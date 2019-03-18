Manohar Parrikar successor: Parrikar had been ill all this while and the party’s lack of preparedness in the event of the Goa leader’s death also reflects a new condition in the party. The frontrunners include Pramod Sawant, a local leader, and Vinay Tendulkar, a sitting Rajya Sabha MP. Tendulkar is reportedly the candidate who has the allies support. Sawant is said to have the ear of the central leadership, which boils down to Amit Shah.

Coca Cola will always be the real thing! But the BJP is fast distancing itself from its Party With a Difference moniker. The death of Manohar Parrikar and the subsequent naming of the next Goa BJP leader to become chief minister has become way too reminiscent of the Grand Old Party. In this melee, the BJP is fast losing its earlier stand of not monkeying with people’s aspirations vis-à-vis disarming allies to win support and form government. While this phenomenon has been on in Goa and the North East where the BJP declared the Seven Sisters of the region Congress Mukt, the close tally in Goa is again pointing to money power being used to keep the government in saddle until the Lok Sabha elections 2019 are over.

The Congress, which has been ruing itself for taking Goa rather lightly after the Goa Assembly elections in 2017 after winning 17 of the 40 seats, has been upping the pressure on the Governor Mridula Sinha to get its government in. In 2017, the BJP won 13 seats and with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party’s 3 MLAs and 5 independents staked claim to rule the state. Now the independents are demanding a better bargain for their support, it is possibly the only reason the BJP has not thought of a successor to Parrikar when he was in saddle perforce to keep the tentative coalition in power.

Now, the BJP was supposed to put in place its CM candidate at noon, then 2 pm and now at 3 pm. The dithering is obviously due to the allies and rival factions of the party, who all swear allegiance to the PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, putting their interests first. The disease of power politics seems to have caught on in the BJP too.

