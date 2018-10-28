Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was suffering from pancreatic cancer, revealed his Cabinet minister Vishwajit Rane on October 27. Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar had on October 25 said that Parrikar, 62, is expected to join his office in November. His statement came at a time when Opposition was demanding his replacement since he was not well, not able to govern.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was suffering from pancreatic cancer, revealed his Cabinet minister Vishwajit Rane on October 27. The disclosure came months after the Goa BJP and the state administration refused to speak over exact ailment of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. Speaking with media persons, Rane said there is no hiding that he has got pancreatic cancer. Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar had on October 25 said that Parrikar, 62, is expected to join his office in November. His statement came at a time when Opposition was demanding his replacement since he was not well, not able to govern.

The Goa minister further said the former defence minister wants to spend some quality time with his family. In an apparent reference to Congress’ resignation demand, he said nobody has the business to ask. The BJP-led Goa government is supported by Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP). The Congress has contended that Parrikar’s absence has been affecting development and administration in the state.

Earlier, BJP president Amit Shah had cleared the speculations about Parrikar’s replacement and had said he will continue to be the head of the BJP-led NDA government in the state. On October 14, Parrikar had returned from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Ever since his residence has been converted into a sophisticated medical facility, with doctors and para-medical staff on 24-hour duty. The BJP had accused Congress of playing politics over the ailing Chief Minister’s health. The Congress has been demanding that it should be allowed to prove majority in the state Assembly. Earlier this month, two Congress MLAs – Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte had joined BJP.

