Manohar Parrikar wanted to resign: Goa Minister has made a stunning claim that ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar wanted to resign, but the BJP vetoed it. Vijay Sardesai, who holds the Agricultural Ministry in the Goa government, said he (Parrikar) wanted to give up the CM’s post altogether. The Goa Forward Forward Party chief further added that former defence minister had even shown an inclination to give away his portfolios (to other ministers) when he was admitted to a hospital during Ganesh Chaturthi festival. His statement comes amid demands for his resignation.

Hundreds of activists, including Congres leaders, on November 20 had marched to the private residence of Manohar Parrikar, demanding his resignation. The Congress has alleged that his prolonged absence from the state had crippled governance. The 62-year-old politician has been recuperating at his private residence in Goa since he was discharged from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Parrikar currently holds over 24 portfolios in the Goa government including the key finance and home departments.

Last month, Goa cabinet minister Vishwajit Rane had revealed that Manohar Parrikar was suffering from pancreatic cancer. Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar had on October 25 said that Parrikar is expected to join his office in November. There has been a rising demand for the regular health status of Parrikar and his resignation on account of prolonged illness.

The BJP-led NDA government in Goa is supported by Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP). Goa Legislative Assembly has 40 members.

