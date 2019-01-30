The statement comes on a day when Rahul Gandhi speaking at an event in New Delhi said ailing Parrikar was not being removed as he had the Rafale files that can expose Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter written to the Congress president, the former defence minister said he felt let down that Rahul Gandhi used this visit for his political gains.

He was responding to Rahul Gandhi's claims that Goa Chief Minister told his cabinet that he had files related to Rafale deal

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has issued a clarification regarding his meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the state Assembly on Tuesday. Goa Chief Minister said he met Rahul Gandhi for just 5 minutes and didn’t discuss controversial Rafale deal. In a letter written to the Congress president, the former defence minister said he feels let down that Rahul Gandhi used courtesy visit for his political gains. Taking a dig at Congress president, he further said it’s not his mistake as his culture supports such petty politics.

He was responding to Rahul Gandhi’s claims that Goa Chief Minister told his cabinet that he had files related to Rafale deal. Earlier in the day, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar hit out at the Congress for mocking his condition. While responding to Manohar Parrikar’s how’s the josh, a catchy line from film Uri that he used while addressing an event, the Congress party had asked the Goa chief minister to worry about his ‘hosh’ first. In the state Assembly, the chief minister said he will serve Goa with sincerity, integrity, and dedication until my his breath.

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar writes to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, writes "I feel let down that you have used this visit for your petty political gains. In the 5 minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, now did we discuss anything related to it.' pic.twitter.com/HbUX6yiDk3 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2019

BJP president Amit Shah also criticised Rahul Gandhi for his comments on ailing Manohar Parrikar and said it shows how sensitive the Congress president is. It is disgusting that the Congress president lied in the name of an ailing person, the BJP chief said.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in state assembly: Today, once again I promise that I will serve Goa with sincerity, integrity, and dedication until my last breath. There is a josh, that is too high and I'm fully in hosh. pic.twitter.com/NwaDxCQrTi — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2019

On Monday, the Congress cited an audio tape in which Goa minister Vishwajit Raje was purportedly hearing telling an unidentified person that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has Rafale files.

