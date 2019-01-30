Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has issued a clarification regarding his meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the state Assembly on Tuesday. Goa Chief Minister said he met Rahul Gandhi for just 5 minutes and didn’t discuss controversial Rafale deal. In a letter written to the Congress president, the former defence minister said he feels let down that Rahul Gandhi used courtesy visit for his political gains. Taking a dig at Congress president, he further said it’s not his mistake as his culture supports such petty politics.
He was responding to Rahul Gandhi’s claims that Goa Chief Minister told his cabinet that he had files related to Rafale deal. Earlier in the day, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar hit out at the Congress for mocking his condition. While responding to Manohar Parrikar’s how’s the josh, a catchy line from film Uri that he used while addressing an event, the Congress party had asked the Goa chief minister to worry about his ‘hosh’ first. In the state Assembly, the chief minister said he will serve Goa with sincerity, integrity, and dedication until my his breath.
The statement comes on a day when Rahul Gandhi speaking at an event in New Delhi said ailing Parrikar was not being removed as he had the Rafale files that can expose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BJP president Amit Shah also criticised Rahul Gandhi for his comments on ailing Manohar Parrikar and said it shows how sensitive the Congress president is. It is disgusting that the Congress president lied in the name of an ailing person, the BJP chief said.
On Monday, the Congress cited an audio tape in which Goa minister Vishwajit Raje was purportedly hearing telling an unidentified person that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has Rafale files.
