Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha has been appointed, in a surprise pick, as the new Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir replacing GC Murmu, the newly appointed Comptroller and Auditor General of India. Sinha took the oath on Friday and said that it is his priority to take new projects forward and further public welfare.

Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha on Friday took oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Kashmir is the heaven of India. I have been given an opportunity to play a role here. August 5 is an important date. After years of isolation, Jammu and Kashmir came to the mainstream. Several projects started here after years. My priority is to take those projects forward,” Sinha said while addressing media persons.

He further said that there will be no bias against anyone and constitutional powers will be used for people’s welfare.

“There would not be any bias against anyone. Constitutional powers will be used for people’s welfare. I assure the people that their genuine grievances will be listened to and we will try to find a way to the solution. It is my aim to take forward the development here,” he added.

Also read: SSR death probe: ED currently questioning Rhea Chakraborty, uncertainty on arrest

Also read: Debate on NEP healthy, raises no concern of bias: PM Modi

Meanwhile, outgoing LG Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Also read: Day after resigning as J&K L-G, GC Murmu appointed as new CAG