Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Gujarat AAP Gen Secy Manoj Sorathiya attacked in Surat, party blames BJP

National
Updated:
Vaishali Sharma
By Vaishali Sharma
manoj sorathiya
- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, August 30, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manoj Sorathiya was attacked near Simanda Naka in Gujarat’s Surat. The state party’s general secretary claims that BJP activists assaulted him when he was taking stock of preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Manoj Sorathiya was near the party headquarters in Surat when miscreants assaulted and wounded him, according to the AAP. The AAP has accused the BJP for the event, claiming that the saffron party is terrified of the AAP’s rising popularity in Gujarat.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, the AAP will undertake a door-to-door campaign in poll-bound Gujarat to raise awareness about the promises offered by its national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.

On September 2, Kejriwal is expected to join the month-long campaign.

During his several travels to Gujarat, Kejriwal emphasised the Delhi education model and offered “guarantees” like as free power, unemployment benefits, 10 lakh jobs, free and high-quality healthcare and education, and a Rs 1,000 stipend for women.

AAP employees will record names of voters, villages, ward numbers, mobile phone numbers, Assembly districts, and other information as part of the guarantee registration drive. According to party officials, they would be given guarantee cards outlining the commitments the AAP will make once in power.

Vaishali Sharma
Vaishali Sharma

Latest news

Related news

Company

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians. Ever since its acquisition by the ITV Network, the channel has witnessed unprecedented growth. NewsX is the News Leader and sets the news agenda for the nation, with its crisp formats, straight forward reporting, pointed debates, trending hashtags, and engaging mix of stories. It offers maximum news and continues to lead. NewsX is the Winner of the prestigious ‘News Channel of the Year’ Award at ENBA

Latest

Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA raids over 24 locations in Mangaluru

Headlines 0
In connection with the Praveen Nettaru murder investigation, the National Investigation Agency conducted searches at more than twenty places in Mangaluru on Tuesday, according to authorities.

35 Civilians Killed, 37 Wounded In IED Blast In Burkina Faso In West Africa

World 0
According to officials, at least 35 individuals were killed...

Industrialist Gautam Adani commits power project in Bangladesh during discussion with PM Sheikh Hasina

Headlines 0
Indian business tycoon & billionaire Gautam Adani on Monday said that the power from the company's forthcoming power plant in Jharkhand

One of two Canada mass stabbing suspects found dead

World 0
One of the two men accused of participating in fatal stabbings in Saskatchewan was discovered dead on Monday, while his brother, the other suspect, is still at large.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to meet PM Modi today

Headlines 0
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh will speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Persistent COVID infection may increase incidents of heart attacks, brain strokes: Health experts

covid-19 0
ANI: According to leading health specialists on Monday, a...

OUR CHANNELS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2022. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.