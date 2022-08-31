Gujarat AAP Gen Secy Manoj Sorathiya attacked in Surat, party blames BJP

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, August 30, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manoj Sorathiya was attacked near Simanda Naka in Gujarat’s Surat. The state party’s general secretary claims that BJP activists assaulted him when he was taking stock of preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Manoj Sorathiya was near the party headquarters in Surat when miscreants assaulted and wounded him, according to the AAP. The AAP has accused the BJP for the event, claiming that the saffron party is terrified of the AAP’s rising popularity in Gujarat.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, the AAP will undertake a door-to-door campaign in poll-bound Gujarat to raise awareness about the promises offered by its national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.

On September 2, Kejriwal is expected to join the month-long campaign.

During his several travels to Gujarat, Kejriwal emphasised the Delhi education model and offered “guarantees” like as free power, unemployment benefits, 10 lakh jobs, free and high-quality healthcare and education, and a Rs 1,000 stipend for women.

AAP employees will record names of voters, villages, ward numbers, mobile phone numbers, Assembly districts, and other information as part of the guarantee registration drive. According to party officials, they would be given guarantee cards outlining the commitments the AAP will make once in power.