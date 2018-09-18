The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari for breaking the sealed lock of a house in an unauthorised colony in the national capital's Gukulpur area on Sunday (September 16) as a mark of protest against municipal officials "pick and choose" system. The FIR has been registered under Sections 188* of IPC and 461 and 465 DMC Act.

A video showing Tiwari breaking the lock of the house in Gokulpur area was shared on microblogging site Twitter by news agency ANI.

Speaking in self-defence, Tiwari said that he “wanted to appeal” to the Supreme Court and its monitoring committee to ensure that no such “pick and choose” action was taken in the name of the sealing drive.

He asserted that he will not even spare the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in such matters.

“If sealing is done in an illegal way, we will oppose and protest against it. I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to visit the colonies and answer the public in Delhi. We will also file an FIR,” Tiwari said.

The Delhi BJP chief also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, accusing them of misleading people in the name of converting unauthorised into authorised.

