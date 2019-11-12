Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has said that if BJP's government comes to power in the next Delhi assembly elections, then Delhi's pollution would be fixed.

Delhi BJP unit chief and Member of Parliament, Manoj Tiwari, on Tuesday claimed that the national capital would be a pollution-free city if BJP comes to power. In a live Facebook interaction, while replying to a question on Delhi pollution and severe air quality, Manoj Tiwari said BJP would fix Delhi’s pollution problem with its good policies as it cares about citizens’ health. Ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, Manoj Tiwari said if BJP comes to power, it would make Delhi a pollution-free city. He added that Delhi BJP has been in touch with several companies to run electric buses in the national capital which would help the government to keep pollution under control.

However, Manoj Tiwari, who has been elected as a Member of Parliament twice from the North East Delhi, forgot that he was among those who burst crackers on every occasion. His 2014’s pictures bursting crackers went viral on social media platforms, a day after Diwali 2019 when he tried to slam Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government for severe air quality and heavy pollution with a tweet, in which, he had said that his eyes were watering.

Manoj Tiwari forgot that he is a role model to thousands of his followers and people would do the same if he bursts crackers. Not just earlier, he was caught on camera bursting crackers in 2019 too. A few months back, after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP Delhi chief had celebrated in Delhi bursting crackers.

Not just him, his lawmaker Vijay Goel had also broke Delhi government’s Odd-Even policy deliberately. Later he was awarded Rs 4000 fine and people of Delhi had criticized his act. Later, he had told the media that his act was in protest against the Delhi government who did nothing before the situation got worse.

