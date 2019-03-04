Manoj Tiwari draws flak from Opposition as he wears military uniform at BJP bike rally: Taking to his Twitter handle, Trinamool Congress MP, Derek O’Brien termed the act as shameless. He further accused the BJP lawmaker of seeking votes by wearing Armed Forces uniform.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari landed into massive controversy after he was seen attending a party rally in the national capital in military fatigues. The Opposition has accused the BJP MP of insulting and politicising the army personnel that too at a time when the country is all set to witness the Lok Sabha Assembly elections. Among those who launched an attack on Tiwari was Trinamool Congress MP, Derek O’Brien.

Taking to his Twitter handle, O’Brien termed the act as shameless. He further accused the BJP lawmaker of seeking votes by wearing Armed Forces uniform. He further went on to say, at first, BJP-Modi-Shah insulting and politicising our jawans and then they are giving lectures on patriotism.

Shameless. Shameless. Shameless. Manoj Tewari BJP MP and Delhi President wearing Armed Forces uniform and seeking votes. BJP-Modi-Shah insulting and politicising our jawans. And then giving lectures on patriotism. Low life — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) March 3, 2019

Soon after his tweet, Tiwari came out in his defence and said that he wore the military uniform as a mark of honour to the Army. “I am not in Indian army but I was expressing my feeling of solidarity. Why should it be treated as an insult? I have the highest regard for our Army

By logic tomorrow If I wear a Nehru Jacket will it be an insult to Jawaharlal Nehru?” tweeted Tiwari on his official Twitter handle.





By logic tomorrow If I wear a Nehru Jacket will it be an insult to Jawaharlal nehru? https://t.co/MqMXPEqxsu — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) March 3, 2019

On March 2, 2019, Tiwari flagged off BJP’s Vijay Sankalp bike rally in the Yamuna Vihar area in his North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday.

