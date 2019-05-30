Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that she won't be attending PM Modi's oath taking ceremony after several media reports termed the killing of BJP workers killed during poll violence as a political murder. She accused the BJP of gaining political mileage and said those killed lost their lives because of personal reasons and not political enmity.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to PM Modi saying she won’t be attending his swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister for a second term after media reports termed the killing of BJP workers during election season as a political murder. Mamata had earlier confirmed her presence saying she will be part of a ‘constitutional invitation’. Now hitting back at the West Bengal chief minister, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said Mamata promotes violence in democracy and hence should not be a part of oath taking ceremony. He said Mamata doesn’t deserve to be part of such ceremonies as she lacks courage and can’t see eye to eye.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not attending PM Modi's oath ceremony today: Unko aana bhi nahi chahiye. Jaise unhone loktantra mein hinsa karke khoon-kharaba kiya…unke pass nazar kahan hai ki aisi sabha mein baith kar logon se nazar milayen. pic.twitter.com/9hWbRPuwiP — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

In her letter tweeted yesterday evening Mamata dismissed BJP’s claims over murder of more than 50 BJP workers and dubbed them untrue. Clearing her stance, she said the death occured because of the family quarrels, personal enmity and other disputes and it should be noted that there was no evidence against the TMC workers that could taint their innocence. She concluded by saying that the media reports claiming murder of BJP workers compelled her to pull-out from the ceremony.

During the Lok Sabha poll campaign and result declaration, reports of massive violence in West Bengal surfaced as both BJP and TMC played blame-game and accused each other of resorting to violence. The violence resulted in the killing of some BJP workers which triggered the violence debate against TMC as many saw the party playing propaganda politics.

BJP have time and again alleged that the TMC workers throughout the election season interrupted their rallies, while TMC refuted such claims. The initial instances happened when UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s chopper was not permitted to land in West Bengal, followed by cancellation of BJP President Amit Shah’s rally.

